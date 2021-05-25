Insurer Says It Won't Defend Pallet Co.'s BIPA Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Citizens Insurance Company of America on Tuesday asked an Illinois federal court to determine it has no obligation to cover a pallet company's fight with employees alleging data privacy violations, saying several exclusions in the company's policy apply. Citizens says the general liability policies taken out by Northwest Pallet Services LLC don't obligate it to cover a suit filed by employees who claim it improperly stored and took biometric data from them in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Citing policy exclusions for suits over employment practices and over recording practices, Citizens also said that it had no obligation...

