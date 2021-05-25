Labor Unions Slam NY Bill To Let Gig Workers Unionize

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Worker advocacy groups and labor unions on Tuesday denounced New York legislation not yet introduced that would let gig workers unionize, a proposal the organizations said would deprive workers in the state of key labor law protections. The so-called Right to Bargain Act would let app-based drivers form unions on an industrywide basis in which companies like Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. negotiate with "network workers" through industry units about work terms and conditions. The state government would then step in to enact "negotiated recommendations," which would become regulations, according to a draft copy of the bill obtained by Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS