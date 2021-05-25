Chancery OKs $15M Towers-Watson Merger Claim Settlement

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Towers Watson & Co. shareholders secured the final, $15 million portion Tuesday of a combined $90 million state and federal settlement of challenges to an $18 billion merger, with a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that included a $3.75 million fee for Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Grant & Eisenhofer PA. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, ruling during a video conference proceeding, approved all provisions of the $15 million Delaware settlement, intended to end stockholder litigation over claims that the 2015 Towers merger with Willis Group was structured to favor major Willis investor ValueAct Capital Management LP, with help from Towers...

