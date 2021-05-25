Boeing Can't Escape Worker's Race And Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A longtime Boeing human resources employee can move forward with her race and religious bias suit against the aerospace giant after a Pennsylvania federal judge found she had plausibly shown that she was blocked from promotions because she is Black and Muslim. U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner on Monday denied Boeing's motion to dismiss Vivian Martin's suit, trimming a few aspects of her failure-to-promote claim but allowing it to proceed alongside her hostile work environment and retaliation allegations. Martin "did plead sufficient facts to show a plausible claim that she was denied the promotions for discriminatory reasons," Judge Joyner said....

