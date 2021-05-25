NJ Debt Collector Slapped With Contempt Order In FDCPA Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday held the principal of a debt collection company in contempt for failing to respond to a proposed class action asserting consumer law violations, saying he hasn't paid a $7,600 default judgment or complied with other court orders in the case. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez directed the U.S. Marshals Service to issue civil warrant against DRS Financial LLC Chief Executive Officer David Sopourn, paving the way for marshals to apprehend him at his home if they can't contact him by phone or if they reach him but he doesn't contact the court....

