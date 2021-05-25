Hair Company's Case Against Cosmo Hangs On By A Thread

Law360, New York (May 25, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday largely dismissed a $35 million lawsuit against Cosmopolitan magazine by a hair extension company that claimed the publisher reneged on a branding and advertising deal and stole its secrets to profit from a competing product. In a remote proceeding, New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager tossed out all but a single breach of contract claim by Dreamcatchers International Inc. against Cosmopolitan's parent company, Hearst Communications Inc., releasing licensing agent IMG Worldwide LLC from the suit, finding that the last claim had just enough basis to save the hair company's lawsuit. "The complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS