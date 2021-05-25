Carothers DiSante Can't Arbitrate Ex-Partner's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Monday shot down an arbitration bid from Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP, now operating as CDF Labor Law LLP, ruling that the former named partner accusing it of race bias isn't bound by an arbitration clause in the law firm's partnership agreement. Judge John P. Doyle said in his order that the arbitration provision in CDF's partnership agreement doesn't encompass the race and age discrimination claims brought by Dave Carothers. Those claims are based on conduct that occurred when Carothers was an employee, not a partner, the judge said. "Importantly, Carothers' employment agreement contains no arbitration provision,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS