7th Circ. Ends Ex-Exec's Suit Over $20M Stock Sale

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit held Tuesday that the ex-president of a filtration systems company waited "far too long" to sue his fellow founders over his stake in the company he left decades ago. Affirming a lower court's ruling that the case is time-barred, the Seventh Circuit concluded the injury alleged by former Hy-Pro president Richard Deibel happened in 1992, when his Hy-Pro shares were canceled. And evidence shows he knew of that injury no later than 1998, the court said. "Waiting another 20 years to complain is far too long," the panel said. In 1998, Deibel stopped telling the IRS that he was a...

