Feds Tell High Court To Skip PwC Benefits Class Action

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review the Second Circuit's decision that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP retirees were able to reap money damages in a 14-year-old case, panning the accounting firm's argument that the appellate panel wrongfully fused two sections of federal benefits law. Tuesday's amicus brief from the U.S. Solicitor General came in response to the high court's request for the government to weigh in on whether to take up the accounting firm's July 2020 petition for a writ of certiorari. The government told the court that the Second Circuit's decision — that retirees could receive money damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS