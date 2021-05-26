3 Firms Build Amazon's $8.45B MGM Studios Buy

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:57 AM EDT) -- Amazon, counseled by Cravath, will buy Paul Weiss- and Latham & Watkins-advised movie and television giant MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a move that adds to Amazon's portfolio a catalog of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Amazon is buying movie and television giant MGM for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., or MGM, will be integrated into Amazon Studios, which has historically focused on making television shows, according to a statement. The acquisition serves to significantly grow the Amazon Studios catalog through the addition of...

