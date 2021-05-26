Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Statement Gives Creditors Enough Info, Judge Says

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge gave a preliminary nod Wednesday to Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan disclosures, but held off on an approval order after the drugmaker said it needed to clear up some disputes and add a few details to the statement.

Following a seven-hour hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that as it stands Purdue's disclosure gives creditors enough information to decide how to vote on the plan, but that he would hold off on a final order until possibly next week while Purdue fills in some blanks and resolves what the company said were "tiny"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!