Facebook Gets App Maker's Livestream Patent Invalidated

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled on Wednesday that Facebook did not infringe an American app developer's patent for livestreaming video, but also invalidated the patent for being obvious in light of an earlier invention. The High Court ruling by Judge Colin Birss, who was promoted to the Court of Appeal earlier this year, invalidated Voxer IP LLC's patent for an invention for allowing users to share and replay video messages in a dispute over the social media giant's live broadcast feature. Facebook had sued in May 2020 to challenge the validity of Voxer's patent, claiming that the San Francisco-based mobile app developer's invention...

