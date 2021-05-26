Salt Security Nets $70M For Global Growth In Series C Round

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Salt Security, which offers AI-based technology to ward off hackers, said Wednesday that it raised $70 million in a funding round spearheaded by Weil Gotshal-led private equity firm Advent International. The Series C funding round brought Salt Security's total funds raised to date up to $131 million, featuring investments from Advent International affiliate Advent Tech, Alkeon Capital and DFJ Growth, and repeat investments from Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC and Y Combinator. The application program interface, or API, security company said this latest infusion cements its lead as the player in the API security market with the...

