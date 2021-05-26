Sens. Spar Over 'Woke-ism' In Wall Street Oversight Hearing

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The CEOs of Wall Street's six largest U.S. banks faced broadly partisan questioning Wednesday in a sprawling Senate hearing that frequently returned to the topic of "woke-ism," as one Republican senator called it, in corporate governance. The Senate Banking Committee convened, for the first time, what it billed as an "annual" hearing on Wall Street oversight with the leaders of Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley and spent much of the three-hour session peppering the CEOs with rhetorical questions that reflected their own policy priorities. Some senators sought substantive answers on issues like pandemic-related...

