2 Fintech Startups Rally After IPOs Raise $461M Combined

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Payment processor Flywire and electronic billing platform Paymentus went public Wednesday after raising a combined $461 million in initial public offerings that priced at the top of their ranges, guided by four law firms total. Flywire Corp., advised by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, sold 10.44 million shares at $24 each, raising nearly $251 million. Flywire priced its offering at the top of its range of $22 to $24 and sold 1.7 million more shares than it previously intended. Paymentus Holdings Inc., advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, sold 10 million shares at $21 each, raising...

