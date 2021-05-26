Dutch Court Tells Shell To Dramatically Cut Carbon Emissions

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Royal Dutch Shell must cut its global carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels in the next 10 years, a Netherlands court ruled Wednesday in a landmark verdict that activists hailed as the start of a global "green wave." The Hague court found that the oil giant's emissions reduction plans weren't adequately concrete, and said that the company didn't sufficiently contest claims that its plans to invest in new oil and gas exploration aren't compatible with stated goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The lawsuit was led by the organization Friends of the Earth International, which sued alongside over 17,000...

