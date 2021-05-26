McKool Smith Snags NY-Based IP Pair From King & Spalding

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Trial firm McKool Smith PC continued the expansion of its intellectual property coverage by adding a pair of former King & Spalding LLP attorneys with decades of experience working high-stakes patent litigation, the firm announced Wednesday. Principals Steven J. Rizzi and Ramy Emad Hanna joined McKool Smith on Tuesday, having spent the past eight years working together on a variety of patent suits involving software, semiconductors, life sciences and other companies. Rizzi told Law360 they chose to join McKool Smith because of the firm's prowess in IP litigation and its strength in the patent hotbed state of Texas. "It has a...

