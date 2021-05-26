Battery Co. Owes $7M Over Infringing Amazon Ads, Jury Rules

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Noco Co. must pay $7 million for running advertisements on Amazon that infringed the trademarks of rival battery charger maker Deltona Transformer Corp., a Florida federal jury ruled Tuesday following a seven-day trial. The jury issued two verdicts awarding Deltona $1.3 million in actual damages and $5.75 million in punitive damages. They held that Noco's use of Deltona's "Battery Tender" trademarks to market its car and motorcycle battery chargers constituted false advertising and was likely to confuse consumers, and rejected Noco's competing attempt to invalidate Deltona's trademarks as overly generic. After the verdict was entered, U.S. District Judge Carlos E....

