ESG Trend Fuels Climate Activists' Victory At Exxon Meeting

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Several developments this proxy season are showing general counsel and their companies that shareholders are serious about environmental, social and governance issues, and ExxonMobil Corp. on Wednesday felt the power of those demands. At Exxon's annual meeting, a small activist hedge fund called Engine No. 1 ran a slate of four directors against Exxon management's slate. As of deadline, two of the activist directors were elected and votes were still being counted in the other two races, which were too close to call. CNBC called the election a "seismic victory" for the pro-environment hedge fund, while the Wall Street Journal cited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS