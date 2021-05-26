UK Immigration Records Law Violates GDPR, Court Rules

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 6:46 PM BST) -- An exemption within U.K. data rules that allows the government to blanket refuse people access to their personal records in immigration cases is unlawful because it doesn't include specific safeguards, a U.K. appeals court ruled Wednesday. The Court of Appeal has ruled that a law that prevents European Union citizens living in Britain from finding out what data the Home Office holds on them is in violation of data protection rules. (iStock) Three judges from the Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that a law that prevents European Union citizens living in Britain from finding out what data the Home Office holds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS