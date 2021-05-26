SG Tells Justices Bankruptcy Moots Wash. Coal Permit Fight

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The acting solicitor general told the U.S. Supreme Court it should reject Montana and Wyoming's fight to overturn Washington's denial of a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility because the project owner sold the project site in its bankruptcy proceedings. The high court in October sought the opinion of the United States in October on whether it should hear, as a matter of original jurisdiction, Montana and Wyoming challenge of Washington's rejection of a Clean Water Act Section 401 permit for Lighthouse Resources Inc.'s coal export project. In a brief filed Tuesday, acting Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS