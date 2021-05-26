Fed. Circ. Gives Intel New Shot At Nixing VLSI Power Patent

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday reversed two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions upholding a patent on reducing power consumption in computers owned by VLSI Technology LLC, saying the board erred in dismissing one of Intel's invalidity arguments. The nonprecedential opinion in the consolidated appeals said the board wrongly deemed Intel had raised the argument for the first time during the oral hearing and so it was untimely. But the three-judge panel said Intel "plainly argued" the point in its inter partes review petitions. In light of that, the panel said the board should have considered Intel's argument that a prior...

