Scor Seeks France's Help Ahead Of Barclays June Trial

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 6:35 PM BST) -- Scor SE has received permission from the English courts to formally ask the French Ministry of Justice to approve France-based staff at the reinsurer and Barclays Bank PLC giving evidence at an upcoming London trial over a botched €8.2 billion ($10 billion) takeover. With just weeks to go before the June 14 start of trial, Julia Dias QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, has signed off on an order requesting that the French Ministry of Justice allow five witnesses and experts to be cross-examined. Because they live in France, a request had to be made under the Hague...

