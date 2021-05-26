OIG Says VA Underestimated Health Record Upgrade Costs

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs lacked reliable cost estimates for physical infrastructure improvements as part of its ongoing $16 billion electronic health records upgrade project, and has underestimated related costs by potentially billions of dollars, according to a VA watchdog. Formal cost estimates prepared by the VA for physical upgrades needed to support modernization of its aging EHR system failed to follow government cost-estimating guidelines and the agency may have understated its related costs by as much as $2.6 billion, the VA Office of Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday. "Reliable cost estimates for these upgrades are imperative...

