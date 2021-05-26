Houston Hotspot Crawfish & Noodles Sues 'Inferior' Impostor

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Houston Viet-Cajun hotspot Crawfish & Noodles LLC claims in a state court suit that an impostor restaurant is unlawfully using its goodwill and deceiving diners, "offering similar but inferior restaurant services serving Viet-Cajun food." The lawsuit was filed in Harris County District Court on Tuesday against A1 Crawfish & Noodle House LLC, from which Crawfish & Noodles wants between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages for trademark infringement and unfair competition. Crawfish & Noodles, which opened in Houston in 2008, told the court that the impostor restaurant didn't open until 2017, long after it had developed a national profile, reputation and loyal...

