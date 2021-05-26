Oberweis Dairy Hit With Biometric Finger Scan Claims

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Oberweis Dairy has been hit with a proposed class state court suit claiming the company has collected, stored and used its Illinois employees' scanned fingerprint data to track their work time, in violation of their biometric rights. Former employee Faviola Casas claimed Monday that Oberweis Dairy Co., owned by former Illinois Senator Jim Oberweis, violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring workers to use a biometric time clock that scanned, stored, used and transferred their fingerprints without first obtaining informed consent. The dairy company's conduct has "compromised the privacy and security" of Casas and other Illinois employees' biometric information,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS