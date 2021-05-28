FTC To Shake Up Privacy Enforcement In Wake Of AMG Ruling

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the Federal Trade Commission's recent shift to Democratic leadership and its loss of a key enforcement tool thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent AMG Capital decision, the agency is likely to tap into fresh approaches for seeking remedies and crafting rules in the privacy and data security space. After four years of Republican leadership, the FTC has flipped back to Democratic control, with Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter named acting chair in January and Big Tech critic Lina Khan poised to join the five-member commission's new Democratic majority. Under the last regime, led by Republican Chairman Joe...

