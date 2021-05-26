Gov't Urged To Favor Commercial Tech In Acquisitions

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A coalition of technology firms and industry groups has urged the Biden administration to more frequently opt for commercial products when acquiring software and other technology, in part by better enforcing existing rules giving preference to commercial items. Federal agencies don't always follow statutory requirements directing them to buy commercial items to the "maximum extent practicable," and the White House Office of Management and Budget should issue "clear guidance" to make sure they do, the 47 groups and tech firms, led by the Alliance for Digital Innovation and Silicon Valley Defense Group, said in their letter Tuesday. "Many federal agencies continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS