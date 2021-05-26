Suit Presses EPA To Enforce Air Pollution Standards

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday alleging that it failed to enforce standards for ozone air pollutants from the oil and natural gas industry in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. In a suit filed in California federal court, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health said New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia had failed to submit proposals for regulating the oil and gas industry to meet the ozone air pollution standards set by the EPA in 2015. The EPA has violated its mandatory duty under the Clean Air Act to issue a finding of...

