11th Circ. Won't Undo Jury Win In Suit Over Wood Chippers

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday upheld a win for Terex USA LLC in a suit alleging that it sold faulty wood chippers to an equipment rental company, saying the evidence at trial was enough for the jury to find that Terex hadn't breached its warranty. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a jury verdict that ended a suit by Row Equipment Inc., which had bought two wood chippers from Terex that it said experienced consistent problems when it rented them out to other customers. According to the suit, one wood chipper purchased in 2012 had electrical problems and often...

