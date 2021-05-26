Dershowitz Sues Netflix For Defamation Over Epstein Series

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Attorney Alan Dershowitz hit Netflix and the makers of a 2020 documentary miniseries on serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with a defamation suit Wednesday in Florida federal court, seeking tens of millions of dollars on claims they fraudulently induced him to participate and then falsely portrayed him in the show. In his 39-page complaint, the Harvard Law professor emeritus and famed litigator claims the makers of "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" defamed him by freshly presenting Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's accusation that the disgraced financier forced her to have sex with Dershowitz six times when she was underage while leaving out exonerating...

