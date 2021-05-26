Mass. Pot Shop's Extortion Suit Survives Anti-SLAPP Appeal

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate court on Wednesday upheld the denial of two business owners' anti-SLAPP bid to defeat a marijuana dispensary's extortion suit against them, holding that the claims of "thinly veiled threats" for a payoff adequately describe extortion and not "solely" petitioning activity, as required by the statute. Haverhill Stem LLC alleged in its suit that the owners of a business next door to the one it was developing as a cannabis dispensary demanded tens of thousands of dollars to drop their opposition to the pot shop. The appeals panel ruled on Wednesday that the owners could not oppose that litigation...

