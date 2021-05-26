Mining Co. Workers Nab Conditional Cert. In OT Rounding Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Production employees claiming a sand mine operator deprived them of overtime pay by rounding their hours can move forward as a conditional collective, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying there was enough evidence indicating that the workers suffered from the same policy. In an opinion and order, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said the production employees had sufficiently shown they experienced the same timekeeping policy by WP Operations LLC that allegedly violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Wisconsin labor law. "At this stage of the lawsuit, this evidence is adequate to show that all production employees were victims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS