Credit Union Scores Win Over Rival's 'Not A Bank. Better' TM

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A San Diego-based credit union has convinced a California federal judge to invalidate an Illinois rival's common law trademark for its tagline "Not A Bank. Better" on the grounds that it hadn't used the phrase by itself often enough to create a protectable interest.

In a 36-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel sided with the San Diego County Credit Union in its lawsuit for a ruling that its tagline did not infringe Citizens Equity First Credit Union's trademark for its own tagline "Not A Bank. Better" and that the mark was invalid.

Citizens Equity argued it obtained rights...

