Expect More IP Suits If Ruling Isn't Nixed, Full Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel's decision allowing the recipient of patent licensing offers to sue the sender for declaratory judgment should be overturned because it will have the "very bad policy effects" of inspiring infringement suits instead of negotiations, the patentee told the court Wednesday. PerDiemCo LLC filed a petition for en banc rehearing of a May 12 ruling that revived a California suit by Trimble Inc. seeking a judgment that it doesn't infringe PerDiemCo's geofencing patents. The appeals court held that 22 communications PerDiemCo sent to Sunnyvale, California-based Trimble meant that the Northern District of California had personal jurisdiction to hear...

