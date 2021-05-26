NLRB Says Frontier Wrongly Refused To Negotiate With CWA

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications Corp. must bargain with unionized employees over its request that employees fill out entirely new I-9 forms, a National Labor Relations Board panel held Wednesday, affirming an administrative law judge's ruling last year that the telecom company had violated labor law by refusing to do so. In October, Administrative Law Judge Geoffrey Carter held that Frontier violated the National Labor Relations Act by not putting its request through a local Communications Workers of America union before asking employees directly. The judge said that because the company could potentially fire a worker for an incomplete or missing form, the issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS