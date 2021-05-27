7th Circ. Says Wisc. Regulators Have Toxic Dust Handled

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive litigation claiming that SPX Corp. contaminated Wisconsin properties with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, saying Badger State regulators aren't "asleep at the wheel" and that there's no reason for the court to interfere with an ongoing state-run remediation plan. In a final opinion Wednesday, a unanimous panel refused to disturb the lower court's ruling granting summary judgment in favor of SPX Corp., TRC Environmental Corp. and Apollo Dismantling Services, finding that a court order forcing the companies to clean up the allegedly contaminated properties is not needed. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is already...

