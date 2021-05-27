1st Circ. Largely Backs NLRB Ruling On Fired Hospital Worker

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Maine hospital violated federal labor law by firing a nonunion worker who raised staffing concerns in a letter to a local newspaper, the First Circuit has ruled, upholding a National Labor Relations Board ruling from last year. In a decision Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel said that while Karen-Jo Young did not discuss her letter with other workers or write it on their behalf, it concerned issues that were the subject of petitions and protests among unionized nurses at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. As a result, the panel said the NLRB reasonably concluded that Young's action was concerted activity protected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS