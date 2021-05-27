Decadelong Black & Decker Trade Dress Fight Ends In Deal

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Black & Decker and Positec have agreed to end their decadelong dispute over whether Positec copied the yellow-and-black trade dress of Black & Decker's DeWalt power tools, telling an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that they have settled the case. According to a stipulation of dismissal filed in Illinois federal court, the parties agreed to dismiss all their claims and counterclaims with prejudice, staving off a trial that had been delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. Details of the deal were not immediately available, but it resolves years of litigation between the rivals that included a $54 million trade dress infringement verdict that...

