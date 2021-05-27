Feds Fight Parnas' Bid For Disclosure Of Giuliani Docs

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The federal government has pushed back against a bid from Lev Parnas, the Florida associate of former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to compel the disclosure of certain search warrant materials seized from Giuliani, arguing the materials aren't relevant to the indictments at hand. Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a Wednesday letter that the court should deny the request to disclose materials seized from Giuliani, his associate Victoria Toensing and other individuals relating to an ongoing investigation into the former New York mayor's dealings in Ukraine. That request was made last week by Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS