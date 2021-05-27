Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Fight Parnas' Bid For Disclosure Of Giuliani Docs

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The federal government has pushed back against a bid from Lev Parnas, the Florida associate of former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to compel the disclosure of certain search warrant materials seized from Giuliani, arguing the materials aren't relevant to the indictments at hand.

Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a Wednesday letter that the court should deny the request to disclose materials seized from Giuliani, his associate Victoria Toensing and other individuals relating to an ongoing investigation into the former New York mayor's dealings in Ukraine.

That request was made last week by Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!