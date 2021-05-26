LA Oversteps With TurboTax Fraud Claims, Intuit Tells Judge

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Intuit on Wednesday urged a California judge to find that it does not have a duty to disclose a free IRS tax preparation service to customers, arguing that its statements about guiding taxpayers to the "right" program are "puffery," and not actionable under a lawsuit filed by the city of Los Angeles. While asking the court during a remote hearing to grant a motion for summary adjudication from TurboTax maker Intuit Inc., David Gringer of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maren Nelson that the city's theories of the company's fraud under California's Unfair...

