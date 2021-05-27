Nike Beats Puma Challenge To 'Footware' Trademark In UK

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 2:35 PM BST) -- A London court ruled Thursday that Nike could register a "Footware" trademark for shoes embedded with technology, rejecting Puma's arguments that the term cannot be protected because it is a mashup of two descriptive words. Nike has won a trademark battle with rival Puma in the English High Court as it went toe-to-toe over the right to register a "Footware" trademark for shoes embedded with technology. (iStock) Judge Antony Zacaroli tossed Puma's High Court challenge to a decision by the Intellectual Property Office that gave approval to the trademark registration for the combination of "foot" and "ware." Puma had also argued that...

