Fintech Startup Valued At $2.2B In SPAC Deal Led By 3 Firms

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 9:57 AM EDT) -- California-based fintech startup Acorns Grow will go public at a valuation of roughly $2.2 billion by combining with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Thursday, in a deal built by Kirkland & Ellis, Paul Hastings and Latham & Watkins. The agreement sees Acorns Grow Inc. merging with Pioneer Merger Corp., according to a statement. The resulting entity will be called Acorns Holdings Inc., and will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OAKS." Founded in 2012, Acorns provides a mobile app meant to help users save and invest money. Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns, will continue...

