Amazon's MGM Buy Fuels Streaming Wars, Irks Lawmakers

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Amazon's $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM Studios underscores that the streaming wars are in full effect while foreshadowing further consolidation in the media and entertainment sector, and although the deal is unlikely to be blocked, lawmakers are clearly uneasy about Amazon's unchecked growth. The deal, unveiled Wednesday, sees Amazon.com Inc. picking up Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. in a move that infuses Amazon's portfolio with a catalog of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, including the James Bond and Rocky movies and shows like "Fargo" and "The Handmaid's Tale." The Amazon-MGM announcement came on the heels of another blockbuster deal in...

