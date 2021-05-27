Home Financing Biz Homeward Lands $371M In Series B

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Austin, Texas-based home financing business Homeward said Thursday it closed on $371 million in its Series B financing from investors such as Norwest Venture Partners, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and Adams Street Partners. Proceeds from the debt and equity round will be used to scale up the business and expand into markets beyond its current presence in Texas, Georgia and Colorado, according to a statement. A spokesperson for three-year-old Homeward told Law360 the round values the business at just more than $800 million. Homeward allows current homeowners to make cash offers for new homes using Homeward's funds, and then allows buyers...

