Boeing To Pay $17M To FAA Over 737 Max Production Issues

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. has agreed to pay at least $17 million to the Federal Aviation Administration to resolve allegations by the FAA that the company used substandard parts in the wings of its 737 Max planes, and to take corrective actions on the issues, according to an announcement Thursday. According to a settlement agreement between the FAA and Boeing, the $17 million penalty stems from three civil penalty letters sent in December 2019, January 2020 and March 2020 that totaled about $28 million. The FAA dropped about $1 million in recognition of the corrective actions Boeing has taken so far, and deferred...

