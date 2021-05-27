NBA Star Embiid Can't Win 'Trust The Process' Trademark

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid cannot register the phrase "Trust The Process" as a trademark for shoes, saying that CNBC host Marcus Lemonis beat him to it. The NBA center applied in 2018 to register the phrase — a popular slogan for the team's long rebuild toward championship contention — but was refused last year because Lemonis secured a trademark registration covering apparel on the exact same words two years prior. In a precedential ruling issued Wednesday affirming that decision, the board said it did not matter that Embiid already successfully registered "The Process"...

