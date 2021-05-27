Soccer Club Blocked From Fee Pursuit In Sports Direct Row

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 6:13 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Sports Direct won its appeal on Thursday to block Rangers Football Club from suing a rival merchandiser for a cut of replica jersey sales in the latest round of the retail giant's long-running legal battle. The Court of Appeal ruled that letting Rangers take legal action in an attempt to get money they say they are owed would violate an earlier injunction won by SDI Retail Services Ltd. in a dispute with the Scottish premiership winners over a deal for sports merchandise. SDI Retail Services, a company in billionaire Mike Ashley's Sports Direct Group — which in 2019...

