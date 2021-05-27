Texas AG's Securities Fraud Suit Will Return To His Home Turf

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate court on Thursday determined the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be tried in Collin County, not Harris County. The First Court of Appeals panel ruled that the state failed to show that the judge who originally transferred the case to Harris County — amid allegations of a tainted jury pool in Paxton's home county — had jurisdiction over the case at the time of the transfer. Paxton's defense team had argued the judge's assignment orders giving him authority to preside over the case had expired before the transfer order was issued....

