NJ Court Officials Seek Judge's Medical Records In Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- New Jersey judiciary officials called on a federal court Thursday to order the release of a state judge's medical and mental health records, saying the material is needed to defend against the jurist's claims that a purportedly toxic workplace environment left her emotionally distressed. In the latest twist in Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's legal battles against state court officials, Bergen County Superior Court Assignment Judge Bonnie J. Mizdol and related defendants asked the federal court to direct Judge Gross-Quatrone to authorize the release of the records from Hackensack University Medical Center. Judge Mizdol and the other defendants — Bergen...

